Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful house was built in 2014 with plenty of upgrades. It offers 4 BRs with 2.1 Bths, and 1 living room with a fireplace. It has an open floor plan, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Quiet neighborhood, community pool and amenities. Pets on a case by case basis.