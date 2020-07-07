All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:19 PM

6256 White Pine Drive

6256 White Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6256 White Pine Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in a great neighborhood in west McKinney. This is a true four bedroom this home is well kept and features a generous eat in kitchen with window seat, tile backsplash, decorative lighting, and reverse osmosis water filter. The refrigerator is included as well. Other features include a formal dining room, rear entry two car garage with lighted work bench, sprinkler system, and security system. Generous fence back yard. The neighborhood features a great community pool, playground, and is close to schools. We prefer a 2 yr plus lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6256 White Pine Drive have any available units?
6256 White Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6256 White Pine Drive have?
Some of 6256 White Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6256 White Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6256 White Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6256 White Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6256 White Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6256 White Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6256 White Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 6256 White Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6256 White Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6256 White Pine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6256 White Pine Drive has a pool.
Does 6256 White Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 6256 White Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6256 White Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6256 White Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.

