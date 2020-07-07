6256 White Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Located in a great neighborhood in west McKinney. This is a true four bedroom this home is well kept and features a generous eat in kitchen with window seat, tile backsplash, decorative lighting, and reverse osmosis water filter. The refrigerator is included as well. Other features include a formal dining room, rear entry two car garage with lighted work bench, sprinkler system, and security system. Generous fence back yard. The neighborhood features a great community pool, playground, and is close to schools. We prefer a 2 yr plus lease.