6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

NEW CARPET & PAINT! Walking distance to the Serenity Hike and Bike Trail. Close to community pool. Easy access to Highway 75 & 121. Close to restaurants and shopping. Flexible floor plan, Master bedroom & 1 bedroom downstairs, the other two bedrooms upstairs. Three living areas. Wood floor entry, stainless steel appliances.Must See!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.