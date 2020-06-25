All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:33 PM

6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard

6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
NEW CARPET & PAINT! Walking distance to the Serenity Hike and Bike Trail. Close to community pool. Easy access to Highway 75 & 121. Close to restaurants and shopping. Flexible floor plan, Master bedroom & 1 bedroom downstairs, the other two bedrooms upstairs. Three living areas. Wood floor entry, stainless steel appliances.Must See!
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6220 Pine Ridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

