Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in an established community. Home features downstairs master bedroom and a hug game room and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Spacious kitchen features black appliances, decorative tile, a dining area and lots of storage storage. Large private backyard is great for entertaining. Located just minutes from Downtown McKinney. Just minutes from Highway 75 and close to shopping, dining, and desirable schools.