609 Fortinbras Drive
Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:58 AM

609 Fortinbras Drive

609 Fortinbras Dr · No Longer Available
Location

609 Fortinbras Dr, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Wonderful 2 stories house located in Mckinney ISD. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 3 living areas, 2 dining areas. The house has many elegant features like open concept living area, beautiful landscaping. Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and jetted tub. Spacious kitchen with natural stone and Granite Island and stainless steel appliances. Entrance has hardwood flooring where the kitchen, breakfast area, and bathrooms have ceramic tiles and carpets in bedrooms. Upstairs have the media room and large game room. Nicely maintained large backyard with covered patio. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER STAYS N THE PROPERY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Fortinbras Drive have any available units?
609 Fortinbras Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Fortinbras Drive have?
Some of 609 Fortinbras Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Fortinbras Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Fortinbras Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Fortinbras Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 Fortinbras Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 609 Fortinbras Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 Fortinbras Drive offers parking.
Does 609 Fortinbras Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Fortinbras Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Fortinbras Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Fortinbras Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Fortinbras Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Fortinbras Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Fortinbras Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Fortinbras Drive has units with dishwashers.

