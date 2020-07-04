609 Fortinbras Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Wonderful 2 stories house located in Mckinney ISD. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 3 living areas, 2 dining areas. The house has many elegant features like open concept living area, beautiful landscaping. Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and jetted tub. Spacious kitchen with natural stone and Granite Island and stainless steel appliances. Entrance has hardwood flooring where the kitchen, breakfast area, and bathrooms have ceramic tiles and carpets in bedrooms. Upstairs have the media room and large game room. Nicely maintained large backyard with covered patio. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER STAYS N THE PROPERY!!