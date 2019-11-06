6024 Silverado Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME WITH ACCESS TO EXEMPLARY ALLEN ISD! Be the first to occupy this immaculate 3 BR and 2.5 BA corner unit with plenty of lights +This beautiful and spacious home will provide all the comfort you deserve + Lovely open-concept boasts large living area that opens to the eat-in kitchen complete with SS appliances +All 3 bedrooms sit on upper level to include Master Suite with incredible full bath and even better two his and her walk-in closets +Spacious 2 car garage + Conveniently located close to shopping and HWY 121 +Refrigerator will be included