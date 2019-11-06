BRAND NEW TOWNHOME WITH ACCESS TO EXEMPLARY ALLEN ISD! Be the first to occupy this immaculate 3 BR and 2.5 BA corner unit with plenty of lights +This beautiful and spacious home will provide all the comfort you deserve + Lovely open-concept boasts large living area that opens to the eat-in kitchen complete with SS appliances +All 3 bedrooms sit on upper level to include Master Suite with incredible full bath and even better two his and her walk-in closets +Spacious 2 car garage + Conveniently located close to shopping and HWY 121 +Refrigerator will be included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6024 Silverado Trail have any available units?
6024 Silverado Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6024 Silverado Trail have?
Some of 6024 Silverado Trail's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 Silverado Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Silverado Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.