All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6000 Old South Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
6000 Old South Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:27 PM
6000 Old South Court
6000 Old South Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6000 Old South Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Gorgeous house, completely updated great backyard with a pool and playground. The house has all stainless steel appliances, travertine floor, hardwood. Two tone paying and glazed arched wood trim.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6000 Old South Court have any available units?
6000 Old South Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6000 Old South Court have?
Some of 6000 Old South Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6000 Old South Court currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Old South Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Old South Court pet-friendly?
No, 6000 Old South Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 6000 Old South Court offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Old South Court offers parking.
Does 6000 Old South Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Old South Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Old South Court have a pool?
Yes, 6000 Old South Court has a pool.
Does 6000 Old South Court have accessible units?
No, 6000 Old South Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Old South Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 Old South Court has units with dishwashers.
