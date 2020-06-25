5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome 4 bedroom home PLUS 2 dining and 2 living areas. A designers touch in kitchen and front living spaces. Granite Kitchen has stainless appliances, large breakfast bar and island. Split Bedrooms! Master Suite includes separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and framed mirrors. Other features include wood flooring, designer paint and a fenced backyard with extended covered patio. Great location with view of the greenbelt! Pine Ridge Estates HOA has community pool, playgrounds and park. App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.