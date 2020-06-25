All apartments in McKinney
5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard

Location

5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 4 bedroom home PLUS 2 dining and 2 living areas. A designers touch in kitchen and front living spaces. Granite Kitchen has stainless appliances, large breakfast bar and island. Split Bedrooms! Master Suite includes separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and framed mirrors. Other features include wood flooring, designer paint and a fenced backyard with extended covered patio. Great location with view of the greenbelt! Pine Ridge Estates HOA has community pool, playgrounds and park. App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 Pine Ridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

