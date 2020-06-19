5916 ADAIR Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

beautiful Villas at Stacy. LOT OF UPGRADES added and looks like the model home. This home offers 4 bedrooms and a study. Vaulted ceiling and beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floor. The kitchen connects to the dining room with a center island and a large corner pantry. The family room opens to the kitchen and has views with a twostory ceiling and high windows. The owner's suite is located in the corner of the home for privacy and provides great views of the backyard. The second floor has three bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill-style bathroom and a guest bath. The game room is spacious and the media room is perfect for family movie nights. It is second away from 121. Allen ISD schools.