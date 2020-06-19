All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

5916 ADAIR Lane

5916 Adair Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5916 Adair Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
beautiful Villas at Stacy. LOT OF UPGRADES added and looks like the model home. This home offers 4 bedrooms and a study. Vaulted ceiling and beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floor. The kitchen connects to the dining room with a center island and a large corner pantry. The family room opens to the kitchen and has views with a twostory ceiling and high windows. The owner's suite is located in the corner of the home for privacy and provides great views of the backyard. The second floor has three bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill-style bathroom and a guest bath. The game room is spacious and the media room is perfect for family movie nights. It is second away from 121. Allen ISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 ADAIR Lane have any available units?
5916 ADAIR Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5916 ADAIR Lane have?
Some of 5916 ADAIR Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 ADAIR Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5916 ADAIR Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 ADAIR Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5916 ADAIR Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5916 ADAIR Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5916 ADAIR Lane offers parking.
Does 5916 ADAIR Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 ADAIR Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 ADAIR Lane have a pool?
No, 5916 ADAIR Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5916 ADAIR Lane have accessible units?
No, 5916 ADAIR Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 ADAIR Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 ADAIR Lane has units with dishwashers.

