5916 ADAIR Lane

beautiful Villas at Stacy. LOT OF UPGRADES added and looks like the model home. This home offers 4 bedrooms and a study. Vaulted ceiling and beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floor. The kitchen connects to the dining room with a center island and a large corner pantry. The family room opens to the kitchen and has views with a twostory ceiling and high windows. The owner's suite is located in the corner of the home for privacy and provides great views of the backyard. The second floor has three bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill-style bathroom and a guest bath. The game room is spacious and the media room is perfect for family movie nights. It is second away from 121. Allen ISD schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
