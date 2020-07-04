5908 Pinyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine home updated in soft neutral colors, solid surface flooring throughout. Hardwood flows from entry into formal dining and family room. Study with French doors. Family room features fireplace, gas logs with polished porcelain tiled surround. Large kitchen with breakfast bar boasts granite counter tops, glass tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and gas range. White painted cabinets and island along with weathered wood-look porcelain tile floors grace the kitchen and large breakfast nook. Private master suite offers dual vanities, framed mirrors, large garden tub and separate shower, walk in closet. Covered patio for enjoying morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Full lawn care provided.