5908 Pinyon Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

5908 Pinyon Drive

5908 Pinyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Pinyon Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine home updated in soft neutral colors, solid surface flooring throughout. Hardwood flows from entry into formal dining and family room. Study with French doors. Family room features fireplace, gas logs with polished porcelain tiled surround. Large kitchen with breakfast bar boasts granite counter tops, glass tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and gas range. White painted cabinets and island along with weathered wood-look porcelain tile floors grace the kitchen and large breakfast nook. Private master suite offers dual vanities, framed mirrors, large garden tub and separate shower, walk in closet. Covered patio for enjoying morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Full lawn care provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Pinyon Drive have any available units?
5908 Pinyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Pinyon Drive have?
Some of 5908 Pinyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Pinyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Pinyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Pinyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5908 Pinyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5908 Pinyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5908 Pinyon Drive offers parking.
Does 5908 Pinyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5908 Pinyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Pinyon Drive have a pool?
No, 5908 Pinyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5908 Pinyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 5908 Pinyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Pinyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 Pinyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

