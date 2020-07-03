All apartments in McKinney
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:08 PM

5900 Saddle Club Trail

5900 Saddle Club Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Saddle Club Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great SE corner lot with gorgeous park view and a lot of sunlight! Bright and Open, this home features soaring ceilings, arched windows, neutral-colored paint, stainless steel appliances, and new built-in Blantec blender. Two dining areas with an eat-in kitchen and an island opening up to the living area. Huge master down and 3 nice sized bedrooms up. Separate vanities in master bath and a huge walk-in closet with window. New roof and newly stained board on board fence in September. One minute walk to the pool, open space and playground. 5 mins walk to elementary school. Easy access to 121 and 75. Allen Outlet and Village are just mins away. Refrigerator stays and discount for long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Saddle Club Trail have any available units?
5900 Saddle Club Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 Saddle Club Trail have?
Some of 5900 Saddle Club Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Saddle Club Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Saddle Club Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Saddle Club Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5900 Saddle Club Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5900 Saddle Club Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Saddle Club Trail offers parking.
Does 5900 Saddle Club Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 Saddle Club Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Saddle Club Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5900 Saddle Club Trail has a pool.
Does 5900 Saddle Club Trail have accessible units?
No, 5900 Saddle Club Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Saddle Club Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 Saddle Club Trail has units with dishwashers.

