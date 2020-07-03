5900 Saddle Club Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Great SE corner lot with gorgeous park view and a lot of sunlight! Bright and Open, this home features soaring ceilings, arched windows, neutral-colored paint, stainless steel appliances, and new built-in Blantec blender. Two dining areas with an eat-in kitchen and an island opening up to the living area. Huge master down and 3 nice sized bedrooms up. Separate vanities in master bath and a huge walk-in closet with window. New roof and newly stained board on board fence in September. One minute walk to the pool, open space and playground. 5 mins walk to elementary school. Easy access to 121 and 75. Allen Outlet and Village are just mins away. Refrigerator stays and discount for long term lease.