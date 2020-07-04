All apartments in McKinney
Location

5828 Bedrock Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy style and comfort in this beautiful, ready move-in home! Open floor plan and amazing location, zoned in highly sought after Frisco ISD! This home has 4 beds, with master down. Kitchen opens to family room facilitates friends gathering and entrainment. Three large bedrooms upstairs with an oversized secondary living area, ideal for relaxation or family fun. Upgrades include fresh paint, new carpet, new roof & gutter, freshly stained 7 FT BOB fence! Walking distance to community pool, parks, and elementary, middle school, minutes to 121 and 75. Hurry, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5828 Bedrock Drive have any available units?
5828 Bedrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5828 Bedrock Drive have?
Some of 5828 Bedrock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5828 Bedrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5828 Bedrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 Bedrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5828 Bedrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5828 Bedrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5828 Bedrock Drive offers parking.
Does 5828 Bedrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5828 Bedrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 Bedrock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5828 Bedrock Drive has a pool.
Does 5828 Bedrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 5828 Bedrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 Bedrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5828 Bedrock Drive has units with dishwashers.

