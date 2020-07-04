5828 Bedrock Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy style and comfort in this beautiful, ready move-in home! Open floor plan and amazing location, zoned in highly sought after Frisco ISD! This home has 4 beds, with master down. Kitchen opens to family room facilitates friends gathering and entrainment. Three large bedrooms upstairs with an oversized secondary living area, ideal for relaxation or family fun. Upgrades include fresh paint, new carpet, new roof & gutter, freshly stained 7 FT BOB fence! Walking distance to community pool, parks, and elementary, middle school, minutes to 121 and 75. Hurry, this one won't last!