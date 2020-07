Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous one story Goodman home with open floor plan. Kitchen overlooks family room with large breakfast bar, nice for family gatherings. 42 inch cabinets, decorator colors, and closet organizers in Master. Close to elementary school and easy access to neighborhood park and pool. Agent or Tenant to verify all info including the schools and room size.