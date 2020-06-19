5728 Quicksilver Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool

This spacious 3,100 Sgft home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms located in Brookstone community, Frisco ISD. New wood floor downstairs, 2 living and 2 dinning and large kitchen with granite counters open to family room, refrigerator included. Big Bedrooms and game room up. Massive master bedroom with sitting area and a garden tub, walk-in-closet. Pretty front porch and large sized back yard with covered patio. Newer carpet, roof is less than one year old, community pool! $2000 monthly rent lease signed before end of 2019.