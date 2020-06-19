All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5728 Quicksilver Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5728 Quicksilver Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

5728 Quicksilver Drive

5728 Quicksilver Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5728 Quicksilver Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
This spacious 3,100 Sgft home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms located in Brookstone community, Frisco ISD. New wood floor downstairs, 2 living and 2 dinning and large kitchen with granite counters open to family room, refrigerator included. Big Bedrooms and game room up. Massive master bedroom with sitting area and a garden tub, walk-in-closet. Pretty front porch and large sized back yard with covered patio. Newer carpet, roof is less than one year old, community pool! $2000 monthly rent lease signed before end of 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 Quicksilver Drive have any available units?
5728 Quicksilver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5728 Quicksilver Drive have?
Some of 5728 Quicksilver Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 Quicksilver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Quicksilver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Quicksilver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5728 Quicksilver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5728 Quicksilver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5728 Quicksilver Drive offers parking.
Does 5728 Quicksilver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 Quicksilver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Quicksilver Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5728 Quicksilver Drive has a pool.
Does 5728 Quicksilver Drive have accessible units?
No, 5728 Quicksilver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Quicksilver Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 Quicksilver Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center