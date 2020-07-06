5629 Grove Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite media room

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath room home with open floor plan and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with knotty alder cabinets, granite countertops, and silgranit sink. Extensive wood floors downstairs. The master suite offers a bay window, granite countertops in bath room, & oversized master closet. The first floor features a private guest suite. Game room and media room plus two bedrooms upstairs. Extended covered patio with gas hook up. Located in Heatherwood subdivision, in highly sought after Prosper ISD.