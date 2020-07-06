All apartments in McKinney
Location

5629 Grove Cove Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath room home with open floor plan and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with knotty alder cabinets, granite countertops, and silgranit sink. Extensive wood floors downstairs. The master suite offers a bay window, granite countertops in bath room, & oversized master closet. The first floor features a private guest suite. Game room and media room plus two bedrooms upstairs. Extended covered patio with gas hook up. Located in Heatherwood subdivision, in highly sought after Prosper ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 Grove Cove Drive have any available units?
5629 Grove Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 Grove Cove Drive have?
Some of 5629 Grove Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 Grove Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5629 Grove Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 Grove Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5629 Grove Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5629 Grove Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5629 Grove Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 5629 Grove Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5629 Grove Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 Grove Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 5629 Grove Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5629 Grove Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5629 Grove Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 Grove Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5629 Grove Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

