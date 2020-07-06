5605 Centeridge Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful two-story home in highly-rated Prosper ISD sits near a greenbelt corner lot with an oversized back yard. Includes cast stone fireplace, upgraded granite counters, knotty alder cabinets, and engineered wood flooring. Master suite features a huge garden tub, separate shower, his and her vanities and large walk-in closets. Community offers a swimming pool, playground, pond, walking trails, pavilions and splash pad for the kids! 6th room downstairs can be used as office or dining room.