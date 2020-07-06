All apartments in McKinney
5605 Centeridge Lane
Last updated August 5 2019 at 2:42 PM

5605 Centeridge Lane

5605 Centeridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Centeridge Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful two-story home in highly-rated Prosper ISD sits near a greenbelt corner lot with an oversized back yard. Includes cast stone fireplace, upgraded granite counters, knotty alder cabinets, and engineered wood flooring. Master suite features a huge garden tub, separate shower, his and her vanities and large walk-in closets. Community offers a swimming pool, playground, pond, walking trails, pavilions and splash pad for the kids! 6th room downstairs can be used as office or dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Centeridge Lane have any available units?
5605 Centeridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 Centeridge Lane have?
Some of 5605 Centeridge Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Centeridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Centeridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Centeridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5605 Centeridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5605 Centeridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5605 Centeridge Lane offers parking.
Does 5605 Centeridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Centeridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Centeridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5605 Centeridge Lane has a pool.
Does 5605 Centeridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5605 Centeridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Centeridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Centeridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

