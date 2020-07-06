5605 Centeridge Lane

Amenities
Beautiful two-story home in highly-rated Prosper ISD sits near a greenbelt corner lot with an oversized back yard. Includes cast stone fireplace, upgraded granite counters, knotty alder cabinets, and engineered wood flooring. Master suite features a huge garden tub, separate shower, his and her vanities and large walk-in closets. Community offers a swimming pool, playground, pond, walking trails, pavilions and splash pad for the kids! 6th room downstairs can be used as office or dining room.