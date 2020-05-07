5517 Flowerwood Lane

Amenities

Beautiful and well-maintained house in McKinney at Eldorado Heights. Ready for immediate occupancy. The main focus in the home is an open floor plan with a large Master, large family room with fireplace. The open kitchen features lots of cabinet space, built-in microwave, gas cooktop, and dishwasher. Natural light. Master suite has a soaking tub, walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, and oversized walk-in closet. The back patio opens to a reasonable size fenced yard. You don't need to worry about the maintenance; Landlord will take care of the yard. Wood Floor through Entry Dining and Family Room. Excellent Location Nearby Major HW 121 and HW 75 Nearby Shopping Malls and McKinney Sports Field House and McKinney ISD