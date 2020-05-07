All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

5517 Flowerwood Lane

5517 Flowerwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5517 Flowerwood Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful and well-maintained house in McKinney at Eldorado Heights. Ready for immediate occupancy. The main focus in the home is an open floor plan with a large Master, large family room with fireplace. The open kitchen features lots of cabinet space, built-in microwave, gas cooktop, and dishwasher. Natural light. Master suite has a soaking tub, walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, and oversized walk-in closet. The back patio opens to a reasonable size fenced yard. You don't need to worry about the maintenance; Landlord will take care of the yard. Wood Floor through Entry Dining and Family Room. Excellent Location Nearby Major HW 121 and HW 75 Nearby Shopping Malls and McKinney Sports Field House and McKinney ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Flowerwood Lane have any available units?
5517 Flowerwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5517 Flowerwood Lane have?
Some of 5517 Flowerwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Flowerwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Flowerwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Flowerwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Flowerwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5517 Flowerwood Lane offer parking?
No, 5517 Flowerwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5517 Flowerwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Flowerwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Flowerwood Lane have a pool?
No, 5517 Flowerwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Flowerwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5517 Flowerwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Flowerwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Flowerwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

