Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This beautiful one story lease home located in Mckinney will go fast. It is clean and well maintained. Neutral colors throughout. Laminate flooring through the kitchen and family room. The kitchen overlooks dining and family rooms with a wall of windows. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with an oversized tub, separate shower and double vanities. Please note that the refrigerator will stay.