Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5505 Coldwater Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:29 PM

5505 Coldwater Drive

5505 Coldwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Coldwater Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mature landscaping and curb appeal welcome you to this spacious 4 bedroom 2.1 bath impeccably maintained home full of updates with new carpet. Stacked formal living and sitting rooms lead you to this open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with large kitchen open to living room and beautiful fireplace. You'll enjoy storage galore, bonus play room upstairs, spacious master, and 3 large bedrooms, space for everyone in the family. Large backyard grass with covered patio. Quite neighbor with large green grass area to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Coldwater Drive have any available units?
5505 Coldwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5505 Coldwater Drive have?
Some of 5505 Coldwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Coldwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Coldwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Coldwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5505 Coldwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5505 Coldwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Coldwater Drive offers parking.
Does 5505 Coldwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Coldwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Coldwater Drive have a pool?
No, 5505 Coldwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Coldwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 5505 Coldwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Coldwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 Coldwater Drive has units with dishwashers.

