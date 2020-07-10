5505 Coldwater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Mature landscaping and curb appeal welcome you to this spacious 4 bedroom 2.1 bath impeccably maintained home full of updates with new carpet. Stacked formal living and sitting rooms lead you to this open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with large kitchen open to living room and beautiful fireplace. You'll enjoy storage galore, bonus play room upstairs, spacious master, and 3 large bedrooms, space for everyone in the family. Large backyard grass with covered patio. Quite neighbor with large green grass area to play.