5432 Comanche Wells Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home with large rooms and tons of storage. Huge kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters is open to the family room, so the cook is never left out. Gleaming wood laminate floors downstairs, designer lights and ceiling fans. Oversized bedrooms with large closets. The master suite is oversized with a sitting area, separate tub and shower, and 2 walk-in closets. Fresh paint. Excellent Schools!! Minshew Elementary is 1 block away, McKinney Boyd HS is .5 miles away. Great location close to schools, parks and shopping.