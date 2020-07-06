All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:24 AM

5432 Comanche Wells Drive

5432 Comanche Wells Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5432 Comanche Wells Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home with large rooms and tons of storage. Huge kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters is open to the family room, so the cook is never left out. Gleaming wood laminate floors downstairs, designer lights and ceiling fans. Oversized bedrooms with large closets. The master suite is oversized with a sitting area, separate tub and shower, and 2 walk-in closets. Fresh paint. Excellent Schools!! Minshew Elementary is 1 block away, McKinney Boyd HS is .5 miles away. Great location close to schools, parks and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 Comanche Wells Drive have any available units?
5432 Comanche Wells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 Comanche Wells Drive have?
Some of 5432 Comanche Wells Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 Comanche Wells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5432 Comanche Wells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 Comanche Wells Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5432 Comanche Wells Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5432 Comanche Wells Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5432 Comanche Wells Drive offers parking.
Does 5432 Comanche Wells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5432 Comanche Wells Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 Comanche Wells Drive have a pool?
No, 5432 Comanche Wells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5432 Comanche Wells Drive have accessible units?
No, 5432 Comanche Wells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 Comanche Wells Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 Comanche Wells Drive has units with dishwashers.

