5405 Tuscarora Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool new construction

What's a more perfect way to celebrate the holidays and bring in the New Year than in a brand new home. This 4 bed 3 bath Fairfield plan home built by Beazer Homes is sure to please. From its Island kitchen with ample supply of cabinets and whirlpool stainless steel appliance package designed to accommodate your next gathering, to the flexible bedroom and full bath downstairs. This space could also be used as office, study or play area. You decide. Upstairs you will find secondary bedrooms and bath. Oversized master with walk in closet. The ensuite is the perfect end to your day with it's garden tube and separate shower. Enjoy local area dining and shopping. Easy access to major freeways.