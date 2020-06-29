All apartments in McKinney
5405 Tuscarora Trail

5405 Tuscarora Trl · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Tuscarora Trl, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
What's a more perfect way to celebrate the holidays and bring in the New Year than in a brand new home. This 4 bed 3 bath Fairfield plan home built by Beazer Homes is sure to please. From its Island kitchen with ample supply of cabinets and whirlpool stainless steel appliance package designed to accommodate your next gathering, to the flexible bedroom and full bath downstairs. This space could also be used as office, study or play area. You decide. Upstairs you will find secondary bedrooms and bath. Oversized master with walk in closet. The ensuite is the perfect end to your day with it's garden tube and separate shower. Enjoy local area dining and shopping. Easy access to major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

