Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5404 Gypsum Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:57 PM

5404 Gypsum Drive

5404 Gypsum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5404 Gypsum Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Partially Furnished with Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Dining set with 6 chairs, Rugs, 1 Queen size Bed and Frame, 1 Sectional Sofa with Ottoman that can turn into a Bed, Draperies, Electric Lawn Mower and Trimmer. Built in 2017. Move In Ready. Study, Media, Master down, 3 bedrooms Up, Gameroom, Dining room. The large open foyer showcases the formal dining. High ceiling in the family room add tons of light. The large game room and media room are open and can be enjoyed by the whole family. Hand scraped nail down wood floors are carried throughout the downstairs and you will find upgraded granite and tile in this stunning kitchen. Community pool. Frisco ISD. Furniture can be removed upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 Gypsum Drive have any available units?
5404 Gypsum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 Gypsum Drive have?
Some of 5404 Gypsum Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 Gypsum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Gypsum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Gypsum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5404 Gypsum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5404 Gypsum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5404 Gypsum Drive offers parking.
Does 5404 Gypsum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5404 Gypsum Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Gypsum Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5404 Gypsum Drive has a pool.
Does 5404 Gypsum Drive have accessible units?
No, 5404 Gypsum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Gypsum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 Gypsum Drive has units with dishwashers.

