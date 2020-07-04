5404 Gypsum Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Partially Furnished with Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Dining set with 6 chairs, Rugs, 1 Queen size Bed and Frame, 1 Sectional Sofa with Ottoman that can turn into a Bed, Draperies, Electric Lawn Mower and Trimmer. Built in 2017. Move In Ready. Study, Media, Master down, 3 bedrooms Up, Gameroom, Dining room. The large open foyer showcases the formal dining. High ceiling in the family room add tons of light. The large game room and media room are open and can be enjoyed by the whole family. Hand scraped nail down wood floors are carried throughout the downstairs and you will find upgraded granite and tile in this stunning kitchen. Community pool. Frisco ISD. Furniture can be removed upon request.