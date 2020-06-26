All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5313 Hampshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5313 Hampshire Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:22 AM

5313 Hampshire Drive

5313 Hampshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5313 Hampshire Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super home in the Popular Village Park Subdivision! Allen ISD! Darling drive up! 3-2-2 with a dedicated study upfront. Combined formal den and dining room as you walk into the home. Neutral tones! Updated fixtures! Cooks dream kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, an island, tons of cabinet and counters space plus a quaint breakfast nook overlooking the private fenced backyard. Family room with a fireplace. Split bedroom floor plan. Oversized master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet and dual sinks. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Pictures are from before last tenant moved out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 Hampshire Drive have any available units?
5313 Hampshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5313 Hampshire Drive have?
Some of 5313 Hampshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 Hampshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Hampshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Hampshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5313 Hampshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5313 Hampshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5313 Hampshire Drive offers parking.
Does 5313 Hampshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Hampshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Hampshire Drive have a pool?
No, 5313 Hampshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5313 Hampshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 5313 Hampshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Hampshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 Hampshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center