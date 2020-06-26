5313 Hampshire Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super home in the Popular Village Park Subdivision! Allen ISD! Darling drive up! 3-2-2 with a dedicated study upfront. Combined formal den and dining room as you walk into the home. Neutral tones! Updated fixtures! Cooks dream kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, an island, tons of cabinet and counters space plus a quaint breakfast nook overlooking the private fenced backyard. Family room with a fireplace. Split bedroom floor plan. Oversized master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet and dual sinks. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Pictures are from before last tenant moved out.