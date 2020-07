Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities clubhouse

Well maintained single story home located in established neighborhood of Eldorado Heights! Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and study off entrance. Engineered wood floors and new carpet put in Feb 2018. New roof and fence in 2017 and new fire alarms. Spacious kitchen overlooking family room and perfect for entertaining.

Nearby shopping center, dining, schools, parks, community center and soccer field.