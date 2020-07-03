5300 Locust Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking hot tub

Absolutely gorgeous corner end town home! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath located in a great location with tons of upgrades. Enter into beautiful wood like porcelain tile with a sprawling open concept living*dining*kitchen, perfect for entertaining! Kitchen boasts stainless gas range, oven,microwave, huge breakfast bar with granite counter tops. Oversized master is down with beautiful spa like master bath, separate shower and vanities and large walk in closet. Upstairs boasts very large game room, 2 secondary bedrooms, and a large walk in attic. Beautiful contemporary window shades, decorative mirrors in living are some of the upgrades. HOA maintains front lawn maintenance, blanket insurance. Easy access to 121.