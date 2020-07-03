All apartments in McKinney
5300 Locust Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 5:56 AM

5300 Locust Drive

5300 Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Locust Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
hot tub
Absolutely gorgeous corner end town home! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath located in a great location with tons of upgrades. Enter into beautiful wood like porcelain tile with a sprawling open concept living*dining*kitchen, perfect for entertaining! Kitchen boasts stainless gas range, oven,microwave, huge breakfast bar with granite counter tops. Oversized master is down with beautiful spa like master bath, separate shower and vanities and large walk in closet. Upstairs boasts very large game room, 2 secondary bedrooms, and a large walk in attic. Beautiful contemporary window shades, decorative mirrors in living are some of the upgrades. HOA maintains front lawn maintenance, blanket insurance. Easy access to 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Locust Drive have any available units?
5300 Locust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 Locust Drive have?
Some of 5300 Locust Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Locust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Locust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Locust Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Locust Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5300 Locust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Locust Drive offers parking.
Does 5300 Locust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Locust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Locust Drive have a pool?
No, 5300 Locust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Locust Drive have accessible units?
No, 5300 Locust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Locust Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Locust Drive has units with dishwashers.

