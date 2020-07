Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous Home on a Corner Lot with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath. Newly Updated with Wood Floors throughout. Clean and Bright. Large Kitchen with Gas Cooktop, small island and 42 inch Cabinets. Extra Large Game Room Up with Full Bath. Ceiling Fans in All rooms. Easy Access to Hwy 380 and 75. Near Baylor Hospital Great Value! Don't Miss it!