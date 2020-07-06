All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:00 PM

5232 Bear Valley Drive

5232 Bear Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5232 Bear Valley Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Prime LOCATION close to Baylor McKinney Hospital, minutes to Dallas North Tollway and US 75 and Hwy 380! A well maintained Gehan home nestled in award winning Prosper ISD! New roof, Whirlpool gas stove, microwave, Maytag premium dishwasher and carpet in all 3 bedrooms plus study. Generous dining room living room open entry. Enjoy, extensive wood flooring from entrance and living area. Open kitchen and living area with fireplace that includes gas logs. Beautiful custom covered patio with stamped concrete and greenbelt area make beautiful backyard to entertain and to relax. Community offers and not limited to Lake, park, playground, pool and recreational area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 Bear Valley Drive have any available units?
5232 Bear Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5232 Bear Valley Drive have?
Some of 5232 Bear Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 Bear Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Bear Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 Bear Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5232 Bear Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5232 Bear Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5232 Bear Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 5232 Bear Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5232 Bear Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 Bear Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5232 Bear Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 5232 Bear Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5232 Bear Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 Bear Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5232 Bear Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

