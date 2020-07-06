5232 Bear Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Prime LOCATION close to Baylor McKinney Hospital, minutes to Dallas North Tollway and US 75 and Hwy 380! A well maintained Gehan home nestled in award winning Prosper ISD! New roof, Whirlpool gas stove, microwave, Maytag premium dishwasher and carpet in all 3 bedrooms plus study. Generous dining room living room open entry. Enjoy, extensive wood flooring from entrance and living area. Open kitchen and living area with fireplace that includes gas logs. Beautiful custom covered patio with stamped concrete and greenbelt area make beautiful backyard to entertain and to relax. Community offers and not limited to Lake, park, playground, pool and recreational area.