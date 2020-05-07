All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

5208 Blackwood Drive

5208 Blackwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Blackwood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
AVAL - June 5, 2019 - Prosper ISD w Elem. down street! 3 bed 2 bath, open 1 story floor plan. upgraded kitchen,living room, master bedroom and bath secluded from the guest rooms. A game room between the two guest rooms. Clean neutral paints, new carpet. Granite throughout! lots of storage with large master closet. Close to pool, park, trails, schools, restaurants, 380, 75, 121 and Close to Baylor Hospital.
See leasing application instructions in the transaction desk. Photos represent vacant home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Blackwood Drive have any available units?
5208 Blackwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Blackwood Drive have?
Some of 5208 Blackwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Blackwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Blackwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Blackwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5208 Blackwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5208 Blackwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Blackwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5208 Blackwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Blackwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Blackwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5208 Blackwood Drive has a pool.
Does 5208 Blackwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5208 Blackwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Blackwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 Blackwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

