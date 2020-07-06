All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:54 AM

5201 Bald Cypress Lane

5201 Bald Cypress Lane
Location

5201 Bald Cypress Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great home located in sought after neighborhood of Heatherwood in Prosper ISD. Kitchen with included refrigerator has views to the dining room and spacious family room that has easy access to a covered patio. Open floor plan has split plan with 2 secondary bedrooms and a second living or gameroom space separate from the master suite. Secluded owners suite with views to a private backyard, a great size soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Nice size backyard features a covered patio. Ceramic tile throughout this home. Conveniently located near a Prosper elementary school, community pool, playgrounds and large city park. Great commute location between 75 and DNT plus close to all new shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Bald Cypress Lane have any available units?
5201 Bald Cypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Bald Cypress Lane have?
Some of 5201 Bald Cypress Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Bald Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Bald Cypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Bald Cypress Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Bald Cypress Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5201 Bald Cypress Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Bald Cypress Lane offers parking.
Does 5201 Bald Cypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Bald Cypress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Bald Cypress Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5201 Bald Cypress Lane has a pool.
Does 5201 Bald Cypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 5201 Bald Cypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Bald Cypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 Bald Cypress Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

