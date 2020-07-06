5201 Bald Cypress Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Great home located in sought after neighborhood of Heatherwood in Prosper ISD. Kitchen with included refrigerator has views to the dining room and spacious family room that has easy access to a covered patio. Open floor plan has split plan with 2 secondary bedrooms and a second living or gameroom space separate from the master suite. Secluded owners suite with views to a private backyard, a great size soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Nice size backyard features a covered patio. Ceramic tile throughout this home. Conveniently located near a Prosper elementary school, community pool, playgrounds and large city park. Great commute location between 75 and DNT plus close to all new shopping and dining!