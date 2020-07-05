All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

520 Terrace View Drive

520 Terrace View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

520 Terrace View Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home located near Oak Hollow Golf Course. It is easy to access Highway 75 and 380. Good school district. It is one and a half story: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor and a bonus room in the upstairs. It has many upgrades. Perfect open floor plan offers Formal Living & Dining Room with high ceilings. Family Room has a fireplace & all Bedrooms with hardwood flooring. It has a spacious bright Kitchen and has many cabinets, Oven, Refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Terrace View Drive have any available units?
520 Terrace View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Terrace View Drive have?
Some of 520 Terrace View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Terrace View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Terrace View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Terrace View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 520 Terrace View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 520 Terrace View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 520 Terrace View Drive offers parking.
Does 520 Terrace View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Terrace View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Terrace View Drive have a pool?
No, 520 Terrace View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 520 Terrace View Drive have accessible units?
No, 520 Terrace View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Terrace View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Terrace View Drive has units with dishwashers.

