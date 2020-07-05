520 Terrace View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story home located near Oak Hollow Golf Course. It is easy to access Highway 75 and 380. Good school district. It is one and a half story: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor and a bonus room in the upstairs. It has many upgrades. Perfect open floor plan offers Formal Living & Dining Room with high ceilings. Family Room has a fireplace & all Bedrooms with hardwood flooring. It has a spacious bright Kitchen and has many cabinets, Oven, Refrigerator, washer, and dryer.