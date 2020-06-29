All apartments in McKinney
517 Harcourt Avenue

517 Harcourt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

517 Harcourt Avenue, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous and practically brand new home in the exclusive Reserve at Westridge. Goegous hardwood floors, open floorplan with oversized living area open to chefs dream kitchen. Granite counters and stainless appliances including refrigerator. Large pantry, Master suite down, additional secondary beds w jack and jill , and large media,game room up. Private study with french doors, Giant fenced in backyard. Enjoy the many amenities in the westridge community including pools, playgrounds , golf, walking and biking trails. Exemplary Prosper schools. Washer and dryer included. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Harcourt Avenue have any available units?
517 Harcourt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Harcourt Avenue have?
Some of 517 Harcourt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Harcourt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 Harcourt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Harcourt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Harcourt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 517 Harcourt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 517 Harcourt Avenue offers parking.
Does 517 Harcourt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Harcourt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Harcourt Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 517 Harcourt Avenue has a pool.
Does 517 Harcourt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 Harcourt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Harcourt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Harcourt Avenue has units with dishwashers.

