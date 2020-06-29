517 Harcourt Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous and practically brand new home in the exclusive Reserve at Westridge. Goegous hardwood floors, open floorplan with oversized living area open to chefs dream kitchen. Granite counters and stainless appliances including refrigerator. Large pantry, Master suite down, additional secondary beds w jack and jill , and large media,game room up. Private study with french doors, Giant fenced in backyard. Enjoy the many amenities in the westridge community including pools, playgrounds , golf, walking and biking trails. Exemplary Prosper schools. Washer and dryer included. Pets on case by case basis.