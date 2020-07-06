5120 Pinewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Downstairs has a huge secluded master suite with window seat and backyard views. Master bath has dual sinks plus separate shower and garden tub. Another bedrm downstairs with closet for guest or study. Upstairs has large enclosed game and media room plus three LARGE bedrooms and a 2nd large Living room. Oversized utility room with mudroom bench. Nice size backyard for pets, play extended covered and open patio. Just a short walk to elementary and 10-acre city park. Community pool and good commute location near Baylor hospital.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.