Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This beautiful house features granite countertop, SS appliances, 42 cabinets with plenty tiles throughout the house. Installed radiant barrier with extra roof insulation (R49) to LOWER ENERGY BILL along with low-E windows. Large closet in every room. Huge gameroom and spacious utility room. The subdivision has acres of greenbelt, swimming pool and a private stocked lake with fishing dock. Exemplary Prosper ISD. minutes to Costco, Baylor Medical center, Hwy380 and Hwy75.