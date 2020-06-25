5104 Evergreen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Prime location of a super charmer! Pride of ownership shows attention to details. Kitchen is the heart of the open floor plan home with granite top & new SS dishwasher. Fresh paint & Laminate flooring in all main areas. New windows and skylight make dramatic impact on energy efficiency & overall comfort. Smart home features: Nest thermostat (HVAC system), smart sprinklers system (for water efficiency), smart garage door opener. 4th bedroom can be used as an office. Back yard is remarkable retreat to rest & unwind with pergola & lovely landscaping. 8 ft cedar fence.

walking distance to community pool and shopping center. Easy access to HW 75 and HW 121.