All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 510 N Tennessee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
510 N Tennessee Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:03 AM

510 N Tennessee Street

510 South Tennessee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

510 South Tennessee Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Live in Historic Downtown McKinney! It meets all historic district design requirements, yet was built in 2013! Enjoy historic style in modern construction. This Tudor Style home was made for Entertaining! The Gourmet Big Island Kitchen serves to tie a very large dining area & huge family room together into one communal space. This is where memories are made! Wood floors, C-Tile, Stainless Appliances which include Gas Oven-CookTop & Refrigerator.Beautiful, private Study at Entry. High-End LG top-load Washer-Dryer included. All within walking distance to shops & restaurants on the Square! Come see the Lifestyle waiting for you in downtown McKinney!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N Tennessee Street have any available units?
510 N Tennessee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 N Tennessee Street have?
Some of 510 N Tennessee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N Tennessee Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 N Tennessee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N Tennessee Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 N Tennessee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 510 N Tennessee Street offer parking?
No, 510 N Tennessee Street does not offer parking.
Does 510 N Tennessee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 N Tennessee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N Tennessee Street have a pool?
No, 510 N Tennessee Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 N Tennessee Street have accessible units?
No, 510 N Tennessee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N Tennessee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 N Tennessee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center