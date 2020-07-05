510 N Tennessee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Live in Historic Downtown McKinney! It meets all historic district design requirements, yet was built in 2013! Enjoy historic style in modern construction. This Tudor Style home was made for Entertaining! The Gourmet Big Island Kitchen serves to tie a very large dining area & huge family room together into one communal space. This is where memories are made! Wood floors, C-Tile, Stainless Appliances which include Gas Oven-CookTop & Refrigerator.Beautiful, private Study at Entry. High-End LG top-load Washer-Dryer included. All within walking distance to shops & restaurants on the Square! Come see the Lifestyle waiting for you in downtown McKinney!