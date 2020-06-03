All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 509 James Herndon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
509 James Herndon Trail
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:37 PM

509 James Herndon Trail

509 James Herndon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

509 James Herndon Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME in Inwood Hills, on a quiet Cul De Sac road in Inwood Hills. Builder option upgrades include Bay Window in the master, 3 Car Garage, hardwood floors in the kitchen, Jack and Jill bathroom upstairs, Library and storage area off of the game room with built-in cabinets and desk, and gorgeous ceiling in the dining room. Granite counters in the kitchen with stainless steel gas appliances. Great sized yard with plenty of room to play. This is money saving energy efficient home.Excellent schools, convenient access to highway, restaurants and shopping. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 James Herndon Trail have any available units?
509 James Herndon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 James Herndon Trail have?
Some of 509 James Herndon Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 James Herndon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
509 James Herndon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 James Herndon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 509 James Herndon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 509 James Herndon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 509 James Herndon Trail offers parking.
Does 509 James Herndon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 James Herndon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 James Herndon Trail have a pool?
Yes, 509 James Herndon Trail has a pool.
Does 509 James Herndon Trail have accessible units?
No, 509 James Herndon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 509 James Herndon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 James Herndon Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center