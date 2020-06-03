509 James Herndon Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME in Inwood Hills, on a quiet Cul De Sac road in Inwood Hills. Builder option upgrades include Bay Window in the master, 3 Car Garage, hardwood floors in the kitchen, Jack and Jill bathroom upstairs, Library and storage area off of the game room with built-in cabinets and desk, and gorgeous ceiling in the dining room. Granite counters in the kitchen with stainless steel gas appliances. Great sized yard with plenty of room to play. This is money saving energy efficient home.Excellent schools, convenient access to highway, restaurants and shopping. Community pool.