Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

One of the bigger homes in the subdivision for this price. Immaculately maintained home on a premium corner lot. Spacious living areas afford maximum usage of this fabulous floor plan. Large kitchen. Yard backs up to the GREEN belt. Over-sized patio great for entertaining. Schedule your showing before it is gone!