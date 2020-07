Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Very charming home completely renovated in 2007, only blocks from the McKinney Downtown Square. Over-sized yard with mature trees and landscaping. Hardwood floors, granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, custom cabinetry, Crown Molding, beautiful lighting and other fixtures. Warm Neutral paint throughout with high baseboards make this house feel like home. Covered front porch gives this have great curb appeal.