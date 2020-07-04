All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5021 Devon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5021 Devon Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:38 AM

5021 Devon Drive

5021 Devon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5021 Devon Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ultra-luxurious & furnished contemporary home sure to impress all! Interior cul-de-sac lot with no neighbors behind. Master bedroom & guest bedroom with full bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find large game-room with ping pong table & 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. All bedrooms feature large walk-in closets. Backyard has grass areas with covered & open patio to enjoy. Refrigerator, Double Oven, Gas Stove, Over-sized Island, Washer, Dryer, Open Floor Plan, Modern Fireplace, Mounted TV, the list goes on! This home is a must see! Located in Allen ISD near Major Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Devon Drive have any available units?
5021 Devon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Devon Drive have?
Some of 5021 Devon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Devon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Devon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Devon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5021 Devon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5021 Devon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5021 Devon Drive offers parking.
Does 5021 Devon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5021 Devon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Devon Drive have a pool?
No, 5021 Devon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Devon Drive have accessible units?
No, 5021 Devon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Devon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 Devon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center