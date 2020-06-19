All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5016 Grampian Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5016 Grampian Way
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

5016 Grampian Way

5016 Grampian Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5016 Grampian Way, McKinney, TX 75071
Villages of Lake Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
5016 Grampian Way Available 08/16/20 House for Lease in McKinney - Stunning Beautiful 1 story house with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in convenient location! Good school district. Bright open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. Large living room with corner gas fireplace and large windows overlooking backyard. Large master bedroom and bath. Refrigerator included.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click “View Details” for more information, then click “Contact Us” to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
• Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
• Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
• Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE3291401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Grampian Way have any available units?
5016 Grampian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 5016 Grampian Way currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Grampian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Grampian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 Grampian Way is pet friendly.
Does 5016 Grampian Way offer parking?
No, 5016 Grampian Way does not offer parking.
Does 5016 Grampian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Grampian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Grampian Way have a pool?
No, 5016 Grampian Way does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Grampian Way have accessible units?
No, 5016 Grampian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Grampian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 Grampian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 Grampian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5016 Grampian Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center