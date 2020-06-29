All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 29 2019 at 6:57 PM

5009 Boxwood Lane

5009 Boxwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5009 Boxwood Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
An ABSOLUTE doll house, WELL MAINTAINED and move in ready! This beautiful home has a newer fence, roof and complete HVAC system! Excellent floorplan for this size home, great bedroom separation from the master and the kitchen is 'open concept' overlooking the breakfast and living area! Kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets, GRANITE, SS appliances and SS under mounted sink! Walk in closets, spacious master bath has separate shower w garden tub and dual sinks! Walk to community pool this summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Boxwood Lane have any available units?
5009 Boxwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 Boxwood Lane have?
Some of 5009 Boxwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Boxwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Boxwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Boxwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5009 Boxwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5009 Boxwood Lane offer parking?
No, 5009 Boxwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5009 Boxwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Boxwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Boxwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5009 Boxwood Lane has a pool.
Does 5009 Boxwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5009 Boxwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Boxwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5009 Boxwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

