5004 Grampian Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Beautiful One Story 3 Bed, 2 Bath home with Split Bedrooms. Great Flex Room w dual closets which can be used as a Study, Playroom or 4th bedroom. Kitchen w Corian Counters & Gas Cook top is open to the Breakfast Room and Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Large Master Bed & Bath with Granite Vanity, Dual Sinks & Separate Shower overlooks backyard with Covered Porch. Beautiful Textured Walls, Designer Paint Finish, Crown Molding throughout. Walking distance to McKinney Boyd High School. Prospective tenants MUST go through Home Partners of America in order to qualify.