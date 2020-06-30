All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5004 Grampian Way

5004 Grampian Way · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Grampian Way, McKinney, TX 75071
Villages of Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful One Story 3 Bed, 2 Bath home with Split Bedrooms. Great Flex Room w dual closets which can be used as a Study, Playroom or 4th bedroom. Kitchen w Corian Counters & Gas Cook top is open to the Breakfast Room and Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Large Master Bed & Bath with Granite Vanity, Dual Sinks & Separate Shower overlooks backyard with Covered Porch. Beautiful Textured Walls, Designer Paint Finish, Crown Molding throughout. Walking distance to McKinney Boyd High School. Prospective tenants MUST go through Home Partners of America in order to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Grampian Way have any available units?
5004 Grampian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Grampian Way have?
Some of 5004 Grampian Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Grampian Way currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Grampian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Grampian Way pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Grampian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5004 Grampian Way offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Grampian Way offers parking.
Does 5004 Grampian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Grampian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Grampian Way have a pool?
No, 5004 Grampian Way does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Grampian Way have accessible units?
No, 5004 Grampian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Grampian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Grampian Way has units with dishwashers.

