Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

5001 Basham Lane

Location

5001 Basham Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Move in Ready!!There is a refrigerator, a washer and a dryer in this beautiful home. This 3bedroom, 2.5 bath features a study, dining room, gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, tile back splash that shows like a model home. Sit at the island counter or in the eat in kitchen while entertaining family and friends. The Great Room has tons of natural light all through the day. Relax in the spacious, and very private, Master Retreat. With 2 fenced yards there is room to grill, exercise pets and even play. Upstairs there is a media room, two bedrooms and a hall bath. This home is close proximity to a park, playground and all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Basham Lane have any available units?
5001 Basham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Basham Lane have?
Some of 5001 Basham Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Basham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Basham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Basham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 Basham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5001 Basham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Basham Lane offers parking.
Does 5001 Basham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5001 Basham Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Basham Lane have a pool?
No, 5001 Basham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Basham Lane have accessible units?
No, 5001 Basham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Basham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 Basham Lane has units with dishwashers.

