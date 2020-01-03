5001 Basham Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground bbq/grill garage media room

Move in Ready!!There is a refrigerator, a washer and a dryer in this beautiful home. This 3bedroom, 2.5 bath features a study, dining room, gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, tile back splash that shows like a model home. Sit at the island counter or in the eat in kitchen while entertaining family and friends. The Great Room has tons of natural light all through the day. Relax in the spacious, and very private, Master Retreat. With 2 fenced yards there is room to grill, exercise pets and even play. Upstairs there is a media room, two bedrooms and a hall bath. This home is close proximity to a park, playground and all major highways.