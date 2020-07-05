4928 Lasso Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Great Location, 121& Statcy! Quick aceess High way 75. Allen ISD. Single story home in Saddle Club at McKinney Ranch. Well Matained home, 4 bedroom with 2 full bathroom. Large family room and the front formal living room can be an office. Enginnering wood floor in all the living area. Nice granite counter top in the kitchen. Cute, elegent floor plan, dinning room and family room share Fireplace. The front and back yard all have a covered porch perfect for relaxing the nature. The community offers a pool and playground and park.