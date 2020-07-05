All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4928 Lasso Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4928 Lasso Lane
Last updated October 16 2019 at 10:45 AM

4928 Lasso Lane

4928 Lasso Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4928 Lasso Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great Location, 121& Statcy! Quick aceess High way 75. Allen ISD. Single story home in Saddle Club at McKinney Ranch. Well Matained home, 4 bedroom with 2 full bathroom. Large family room and the front formal living room can be an office. Enginnering wood floor in all the living area. Nice granite counter top in the kitchen. Cute, elegent floor plan, dinning room and family room share Fireplace. The front and back yard all have a covered porch perfect for relaxing the nature. The community offers a pool and playground and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 Lasso Lane have any available units?
4928 Lasso Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4928 Lasso Lane have?
Some of 4928 Lasso Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 Lasso Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Lasso Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Lasso Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Lasso Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4928 Lasso Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4928 Lasso Lane offers parking.
Does 4928 Lasso Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Lasso Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Lasso Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4928 Lasso Lane has a pool.
Does 4928 Lasso Lane have accessible units?
No, 4928 Lasso Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Lasso Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4928 Lasso Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center