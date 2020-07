4808 Palm Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

WOW!! GORGEOUS NEW HOUSE WITH SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS, GRAND STAIRCASE & LARGE EXECUTIVE STUDY WITH FRENCH DOORS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, MASTER BED WITH BEAMS DOWNSTAIRS, & LARGE COVERED PATIO. MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE VANITIES. LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & BUILT IN STAINLESS STEEL GE APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS GAME ROOM THAT OVERLOOKS FAMILY ROOM, WALK IN CLOSETS. ATTENTION TO DETAIL THROUGHOUT INCLUDING 20X20 TILE FLOORS WITH DECORATIVE GLASS INSERTS & STONE BACK SPLASH WITH RUSTICS INSERTS. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO 121, 75, TOLLWAY, & SHOPPING CENTERS & MALLS. FRISCO ISD WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS. FREE ACCESS COMMUNITY POOL RESORT, KIDS PLAYGROUND, PARKS & TRAILS. THIS HOME IS A TRULY MUST SEE!