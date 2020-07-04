4720 Piedras Lanzar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Brand new end unit luxury townhome in McKinney. Kitchen includes SS appliances, quartz countertops, gas range and walk in pantry. Upstairs includes a 2nd living area and laundry center. Master suite includes a very large walk in closet and luxury bathroom with large shower stall. Energy saving options include double paned windows, tankless hot water heater, 16 seer ac unit, programmable thermostats and fresh air system. Includes access to the Barcelona HOA Pool. Easy access to 121, 75 and the tollway.