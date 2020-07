Amenities

Nice kitchen granite counter-top! master bedroom down with over sized walk in closet, large versatile living area with a high ceiling. Upstairs, 3 spacious bedrooms, huge game room. New paint:double water tanks:gutter:fences, also new installed fans in all bedrooms. Walking to elementary school, community pool. Close to shopping malls and fitness center. Superior location, corner of 75 and 121 highways.