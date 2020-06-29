4708 Brighton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful three bedroom + office, single story home in the highly sought after community of Avalon. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light throughout. Tile wood floors in all living areas including:office, dining, hallways, & living room. All interior has been freshly painted. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances, and plenty of storage space. Granite counter tops in all bathrooms & walk in closets in all bedrooms. Home is within walking distance to community parks, pool, and elementary school.