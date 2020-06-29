All apartments in McKinney
4708 Brighton Drive

Location

4708 Brighton Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful three bedroom + office, single story home in the highly sought after community of Avalon. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light throughout. Tile wood floors in all living areas including:office, dining, hallways, & living room. All interior has been freshly painted. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances, and plenty of storage space. Granite counter tops in all bathrooms & walk in closets in all bedrooms. Home is within walking distance to community parks, pool, and elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Brighton Drive have any available units?
4708 Brighton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Brighton Drive have?
Some of 4708 Brighton Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Brighton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Brighton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Brighton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Brighton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4708 Brighton Drive offer parking?
No, 4708 Brighton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4708 Brighton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Brighton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Brighton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4708 Brighton Drive has a pool.
Does 4708 Brighton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4708 Brighton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Brighton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Brighton Drive has units with dishwashers.

