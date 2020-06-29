All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
4612 Evanshire Way
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:50 AM

4612 Evanshire Way

4612 Evanshire Way · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Evanshire Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths with study home in Avalon neighborhood with several updates through out home. Spacious, and open living room off updated kitchen that looks out to extended covered patio. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Master suite is downstairs with granite counters, re-modeled shower, and walk in closet. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with large closets, and a game room. The home comes with refrigerator, washer, and dryer. The home is conventionally located a couple blocks from McGowen elementary. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Evanshire Way have any available units?
4612 Evanshire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Evanshire Way have?
Some of 4612 Evanshire Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Evanshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Evanshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Evanshire Way pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Evanshire Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4612 Evanshire Way offer parking?
No, 4612 Evanshire Way does not offer parking.
Does 4612 Evanshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4612 Evanshire Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Evanshire Way have a pool?
No, 4612 Evanshire Way does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Evanshire Way have accessible units?
No, 4612 Evanshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Evanshire Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4612 Evanshire Way has units with dishwashers.

