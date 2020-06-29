4612 Evanshire Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths with study home in Avalon neighborhood with several updates through out home. Spacious, and open living room off updated kitchen that looks out to extended covered patio. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Master suite is downstairs with granite counters, re-modeled shower, and walk in closet. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with large closets, and a game room. The home comes with refrigerator, washer, and dryer. The home is conventionally located a couple blocks from McGowen elementary. No Pets.