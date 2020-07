Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Open floor plan Home located in Established and Quiet neighborhood Near to shopping and Easy access to HWY-75 and 121. Laminated wood floor, carpet, Stainless and very clean. Eat in kitchen is spacious, bright & features walk in pantry. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room. Back yard features wood deck and Fenced backyard for kids to play and have summer party.